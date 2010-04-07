Jason Bowld lines up Portsmouth clinic

Jason Bowld has announced a one-off drum clinic.

The Rhythm tutor and former Pitchshifter drummer will give fans a close-up look at his impeccable hard-hitting style at Nevada Music in Portsmouth on 2 June.

As well as the opportunity to learn from Jase, visitors will be able to quiz experts from Sabian and Korg at the event.

Tickets cost £3 and are on sale now. For more information call 023 9220 5100 or visit www.nevadamusic.co.uk.

You can check out Jase´s tips on drum‘n´bass grooves in this month´s Rhythm.