Jason Bowld launches new web store

Jason

Can't get enough of Jason Bowld's lessons in our tuition section? It's your lucky day.

Head on over to the new store section of Jase's website and you can download tracks, playalongs and lessons.

These include two 'Metal Menace' playalongs and a free PDF lesson archive.

While you're there you can also download tracks from Jase's acclaimed This Is Menace project.

Don't forget to also check his monthly guest lessons in Rhythm. The March issue (on sale now) features some fiendishly challenging, yet amazingly awesome, fills for you to get your brain around.