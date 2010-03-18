Jack White: Meg’s drumming ‘inspires’

Jack White has hit out at critics of his former wife and bandmate Meg White´s drumming style.

The guitar virtuoso told the Daily Star that Meg´s minimalist approach to drumming is “too much to take for some metalheads and reverse-contrarian hipsters”.

He added: “She can do what those with technical prowess can't. She inspires people to bash on pots and pans. For that, they repay her with gossip and judgement. In the end she's laughing to the Prada handbag store. She wins every time.”

You can check out Meg´s playing below. What do you think of her stripped back style?