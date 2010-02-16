Iron Maiden complete work on new album

Iron Maiden fans eager to hear the latest work from Nicko McBrain and co may not have to wait too long.

That´s because the band have just completed the recording of their new album - the follow up to 2006´s A Matter Of Life And Death.

Producer Kevin Shirley, who has been working on the record with the band in the Bahamas, said on his website: “There´s still work to do, but the band portion is complete and in the can, so to speak.”

No word on a release date for the album is available just yet.

Maiden will join the likes of Rammstein, Mötley Crüe, The Cult and Alice Cooper at the Sonisphere Festival, which runs between 30 July and 1 August.