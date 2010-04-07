INTERVIEW: Album report from Lower Than Atlantis

Hertfordshire post-hardcore heroes Lower Than Atlantis have just released their storming new album Far Q.

Rhythm caught up with drummer Eddy Thrower to trace the history of this face melting collection of tracks.



How did you prepare for entering the studio to record Far Q?



“When I joined the band, Mike (Duce - vocals/guitar) and Ben (Sansom - guitar) had already written the songs and recorded some demos with programmed drums. To begin with I just learned the songs as they were, but after a few practices I then began to change parts here and there, mainly adding in fills. The preparation was mainly based around playing my Roland kit in my room, going over and over songs and making sure the fills suited the songs. There wasn't much else to it to be honest, just a solid practice routine.”



Do you enjoy the whole studio experience?



“Recording is probably one of the highlights of being in a band for me, especially recording with Daniel Lancaster. He's really into getting a nice drum tone, and spends a lot of time making sure it sounds perfect. Whilst recording the album I had him screaming in my face making me hit the snare harder and harder to get the tone I wanted - I hate settling for a rubbish tone and just using triggers to cover up the sound. We spent a lot of time and energy making sure everything was sounding perfect and as real as possible, but it was definitely worth it.”



What kit/set-up did you use?



“I used a Tama Starclassic maple kit, with a 22" bass drum, 12" tom and a 13" inch tom. Originally I had wanted to use a much bigger, deeper kit, but with the sound we were going for the smaller drums suited it better. I use all Tama hardware, simply because they´re the strongest stands out there. Sticks are always Pro-Mark, I tend to rim shot quite a lot on the album, so I needed the thickest most durable sticks (5b). When it comes to heads, I tend to change what I use because I'm never happy with any skins I use. On the album I used Evans C3 and I am more than happy with them, - I'm actually still using them today.”



Do you make any set-up changes between live and the studio?



“I try to keep my set-up the same between live and playing in the studio. Simply because I find when I change the lay-out of my kit, it restricts my fills and playing style, especially the height of the snare and toms.”



Were there any tracks that proved difficult to record?



“All the songs were difficult to a certain extent because I was pushing the ‘real sound´ so I had to hit as hard as I could at all times, so when it came to a more complex fill it was a bit of struggle to nail them. I'd say the most difficult song overall was 'Down With The Kids' - that was the song that I hadn't learned as well as the others, so I had the pressure of tracking it as quickly as I could.”





Are there any tracks you´re particularly pleased with?



“All of them, I really couldn't be happier with the way the songs came out. Daniel Lancaster did a really good job getting the sound we needed. It complements the drumming style and allows the fills to be perceived as what they should be. But the one song which I am most happy with is 'B.O.R.E.D'. The fill towards the end always bring a smile to my face.”

Far Q is out now. For more information check out www.myspace.com/lowerthanatlantis