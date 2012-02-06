In Pictures: Tommy Lee's Motley Crue drum rollercoaster

Tommy's tech Chris 'JC' Dries on creating the drum rollercoaster:

“Viggy [Vignola] did a whole lot of work in Los Angeles. He went to Kevin Bligh at Pearl’s West Coast office and he had all of Tommy’s stuff there. Tommy and Kevin sat for probably two or three days building this kit. Viggy has been with Tommy for years so he had all these weld plates made, special snare stands made, all kinds of stuff. I feel bad I wasn’t part of that but now for our Las Vegas tour we’re doing a lot of crazy stuff too, so I’m involved in all of that.”