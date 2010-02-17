Grohl: I play guitar like a drummer

Fresh from talking drums in this month´s monster Rhythm interview, Dave Grohl has revealed that drumming is on his mind even when he´s playing guitar.

He told our sister publication Guitarist that he takes a drum-orientated stance when it comes to strapping on a six string.

Grohl said: “I like to play guitar like a drummer. When I look at a guitar I almost look at it like a drum set where your low E string is the kick drum, your A and D are the snare and so when you're writing riffs I use the lower notes as kick and snare and the higher notes as cymbals."

