Free Deftones download now live

Deftones have made a track from their new album available for download.

Fans of Abe Cunningham´s beats can check out ‘Rocket Skates´ by heading to Deftones.com today.

You can check out a live version of the song below.

The track is from the band´s new album, Diamond Eyes, which is due for release on 18 May.

Deftones will be heading to the UK this summer as part of the ever-growing Download line up.

The Sacramento metallers will join the likes of AC/DC, Them Crooked Vultures, Rage Against The Machine and Aerosmith on the bill.