Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Steel Panther announce UK tour

Oh my, here's something to put a smile on your face after a long bank holiday weekend. Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe and Steel Panther are heading to the UK this December for a six-date tour.

The hair metal trio will be battering the UK with cock rock in December.

The full dates are:

6 December - Birmingham, LG Arena

8 December - Nottingham, Capital FM Arena

9 December - Glasgow, SECC Hall 4

11 December - Manchester, MEN Arena

13 December - Sheffield, Motorpoint Arena

14 December - London, Wembley Arena

Will Tommy Lee bring his drum rollercoaster to the UK? We certainly hope so. Check the clip below to see why.

For more from Rick Allen order yourself Rhythm 193, which includes six-page interview with the Def Leppard drummer.