Could Mick Fleetwood save the music industry?

Mick fleetwood

© Bob King/Corbis

Fleetwood Mac and Van Halen have been pinpointed as mega acts that could save the live music industry.



According to the Pulse of Radio, events giant Live Nation has put together a list of bands that could give the sector a much-needed shot in the arm in 2011.

The list includes rock legends Van Halen, Fleetwood Mac, Aerosmith and The Eagles, pop unit shifters Christina Aguilera and Avril Lavigne and horrifically sugary US stars Jonas Brothers and the cast of Glee. Plenty to look forward to there, then.



While you´re waiting for Mick Fleetwood and co to get themselves back on the road you can learn how to play the Mac´s classic ‘Go Your Own Way´ in this month´s Rhythm.