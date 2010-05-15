Boys Like Girls Kit Shots

We caught up with Boys Like Girls drummer John Keefe ahead of their recent storming London show and got the lowdown on the pop rocker's sizeable set-up.
"I play SJC Drums. I work with Mike at SJC, he builds my drums and does a fantastic job. We've done so many different kits that are just mind-boggling cosmetically. Like lighting up different colours, just crazy stuff. This kit is a little less crazy than some of the older ones."
"I like bigger drums for this band. I use a 26" kick, I like that big, travelling through mud, boomy sound. I've always really liked a big sound. But, when I'm at home I play an old '69 Ludwig, which has a 20" kick. It's kinda weird going back and forth."
"I use a 12"x8" rack tom and 16"16" and 18"x16" floor toms. I also use a 14"x7½" or 8" snare, so fairly deep."
"I like that really big, raunchy drum sound. I've always been into that. I use pretty much all ride cymbals for my cymbals. I've got a 24" A Medium Ride and I use a 21" Sweet Ride and sometimes a K Constantinople Ride and then a China as well. I use a Thrashformer as well on my left side. There's a couple of bells and whistles but it's all big and loud. That's what I like."
"I've always played Vic Firth sticks and DW 9000 Series hardware and pedals. I play DW drums occasionally, but I'm primarily an SJC player. If I don't have an SJC kit in some weird place they may bring a DW kit over."
Boys Like Girls debut album Love Drunk is out now.