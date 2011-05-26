Bobby Z: I was 'part of a miracle'

Prince

© Michael Ochs Archives/Corbis

Bobby Z feels like he has 'dodged a bullet' after suffering a heart attack earlier this year.

The former Prince drummer told MyFox9.com: "I wish I could tell you where I went, but I went somewhere and came back - and that does make you feel like you were part of a miracle or you dodged a bullet."

Thankfully Bobby is well on his way to a full recovery after being admitted to hospital due to suffering neck, chest and arm pains.

He added: "My expression is, 'I'm back in the saddle, but the horse is a little slower.'"

Bobby, who was sticksman for the purple one from 1978 to 1986, also revealed that Prince was among those to help him through the downtime.

"He [Prince] talked to my wife, Vicki, he talked to my son, Joey. I think there is a connection that we had in the beginning that is very strong. I think the emotions tugged on him pretty good."