Blue Icicle review

Blue's Icicle is a (relatively) streamlined way to get your favourite XLR-equipped kit straight into your computer.

The most obvious use being to instantly turn any favourite or classic mic into a USB mic in seconds. While it is possible to pop your mic directly onto the Icicle the resultant 'megawand' is a little ungainly. Far better to convert it covertly via an XLR lead.

Sound quality is typically Blue excellent and easily comparable to the to the 'pro-pres' in our mid-range USB interface. Simple.