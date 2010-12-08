Peavey AmpKit Link and AmpKit

If you're happy fighting the level settings, AmpKit has all the iPhone guitar metal you'll need.

AmpKit Link is a rather ugly piece of white plastic that looks more like a part of a burglar alarm. The kit contains two AAA batteries - an LED lights when a guitar jack is plugged in - and there's the necessary 3.5mm headphone connector and a 3.5mm jack for connecting to the iDevice.

You can either use the free AmpKit app, buy the AmpKit+ bundle for £11.99 or purchase individual amps, mics, and effects - this could get expensive, as the add-ons range from £1.79 to £3.49 each.

A metronome, tuner, and recorder are included. Backing tracks can be downloaded via WiFi, but there's no iTunes access. The free AmpKit includes eight presets and one amp and cab, based on the Peavey ValveKing amp. This behaves like a real high-gain amp: it's noisy and it feels like feedback is lurking around every corner.

AmpKit depends on the overactive noise gate - at the default setting it cuts off way too fast. We don't like fiddling with input levels for individual presets - not on an iPhone app, anyway.

Unusually, there's a re-amping feature, where a recorded part can have a different amp model applied to it afterwards implying Peavey see this as a studio tool too.

If you don't mind the high maintenance, AmpKit will make a great mobile shred machine!