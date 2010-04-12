MXR M-181 Bass Blow Torch review

Bass overdrive needs control to work well and this offers plenty. The mid-shift switch offers cool and subtle front-end valve stress through to blisteringly intense distortion. The side-mounted torch switch kicks ass by activating extreme fuzz and varies the effect significantly.

Sounds

With volume, gain and a decent blend control, this will fatten up your sound as much as you want. Front-end distortion, valve warmth and dry-to-wet blending is easy. Additionally, the thru output allows input splitting for even more sonic options.