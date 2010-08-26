Maxon OD-820 Overdrive Pro pedal

Maxon was responsible for the design and manufacture of many Ibanez products until early 2002, including the original TS-808 and TS-9 Tube Screamers.

The Overdrive Pro features a similar overdrive circuit, but can also be used as a clean boost, outputting clean signal only when the drive knob set is at zero.

Sounds

Featuring very smooth valve amp style overdrive, the OD-820 will drive your amp and dirty up your sound without changing your tone unless you want it to - the tone control giving you ample variation in presence and top- end to help solos cut through.