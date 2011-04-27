Jetter Helium review

The Helium takes the Jetdrive as its starting point, but is more than just a single-channel version of that pedal.
Indeed, as well as having a less powerful gain range, the Helium also sports a tweaked bottom end.
Sounds
The overdrive available on the Helium is organic, natural and sounds more like what happens when you turn up or switch a channel on a valve amp than a pedal-based effect.
The lean/rich tone control works in a specific frequency range that makes it nigh on impossible to dial in an unusable sound, but still offers the chance to soften it or make it more aggressive.