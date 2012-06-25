JAM Wahcko Plus review

JAM pedals are used by Bernie Marsden, Dweezil Zappa and Nels Cline among others.
Each has circuitry based on classic '60s and '70s vintage pedals using high-quality (often NOS) components. This Wahcko Plus, for example, features a red Fasel inductor, carbon-comp resistors, tropical fish capacitors and a highly-specified pot.
This is an expressive and vocal wah with a lovely smooth sweep through any of the six selectable frequency ranges on its six-position rotary switch. It also provides a useful range of treble boosts.