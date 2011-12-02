Hardwire TR-7 Tremolo/Rotary

Wah, chorus and distortion: some effects are obvious. But a nicely placed tremolo can turn a lifeless guitar part into a rhythmically interesting sonic rollercoaster.

Unsurprisingly, the TR-7 has seven modes, which comprise the standard Tremolo, two vintage style tremolos (Opto and Bias) and Duo (two tremolos running at different speeds). As well as this, you get a Rotary Speaker model, UltraVibe (based on a UniVibe pedal) and VibroPan.

Each mode is controlled by the usual Speed and Depth knobs, while the Modify control serves a as either a tone, waveshape or phase control, depending on which mode you're in.

The different modes nail all of the tremolo sounds you're likely to need, from a modern on-off Green Day Boulevard… type effect in Tremolo mode to Marr-style flutters from the Opto and Bias modes.

DuoTrem is interesting, but novel more than useful. The Rotary Speaker mode doesn't have a two-speed or brake setting, which is a shame because other than this it sounds authentic.

UltraVibe gives you the classic vibrato of the UniVibe à la Pink Floyd's Breathe, while VibroPan offers two vibratos. You can also vary the phase of the two vibrato voices from 0 to 180 degrees. It works best in stereo for a thick dream-like detuned chorus tone.

Admittedly, you're unlikely to use all of the sounds in the TR-7 all of the time. At £150 we'd say it's a good rather than outstanding deal.