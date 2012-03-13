Akai Analog Delay review

If you don't mind the bright tonality, this is a practical and straightforward delay at a reasonable price.

The Analog Delay pedal features real BBD circuitry in its design and is capable of longer delay times (up to 1.2 seconds) than other analog delays on the market.

Sounds

The effects you'd expect of analogue delay are all here, from clangy reverb at minimal delay times through slapback to the more obvious repeats, plus dub effects from knob manipulation.

However, the delay pedal does brighten your tone when kicked in and the repeats may sound a little brighter than you'd like if you're looking for the typical analogue experience of darker delays that blur into your sound.