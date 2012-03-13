More

Akai Analog Delay review

  • £59
  • $249

By

The Analog Delay's sound is very much on the bright side…

Our Verdict

If you don't mind the bright tonality, this is a practical and straightforward delay at a reasonable price.

Pros

  • Crusty repeats; long delay time available.

Cons

  • No modulation option; brightens the overall sound when engaged.

The Analog Delay pedal features real BBD circuitry in its design and is capable of longer delay times (up to 1.2 seconds) than other analog delays on the market.

Sounds

The effects you'd expect of analogue delay are all here, from clangy reverb at minimal delay times through slapback to the more obvious repeats, plus dub effects from knob manipulation.

However, the delay pedal does brighten your tone when kicked in and the repeats may sound a little brighter than you'd like if you're looking for the typical analogue experience of darker delays that blur into your sound.