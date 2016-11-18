Genzler Amplification Bass Array 12-3 Cab review

Jeff Genzler has earned himself a reputation for designing a list of innovative and superior quality bass amps, such as the Shuttle and Streamliner series.

Thankfully, Genzler and his long-time engineering partner Scott Andres have now returned with an "uncompromising and dedicated spirit" to present us with their next generation of bass amplification.

With the Bass Array 12-3 cab, Genzler has designed one of the finest compact speaker enclosures we have encountered. Housed in a heavy-duty, vinyl-covered enclosure weighing an impressively portable 15 kilos, the amalgamation of a premium Faital neodymium 12" cast frame loudspeaker and four Faital neodymium 3" mid/high cone drivers stacked in a sealed line array is impressive.

The way in which this full range speaker cabinet delivers low midrange frequencies is extraordinary, providing excellent support for both passive and active instruments. The placement of the 'Array' in front of the 12" woofer is, in theory, supposed to provide a 'single point source' of projection: it achieves a focused, defined playing experience, with near seamless response.

The experienced musician might question the durability of the handle design, but other than this minor observation, it is particularly difficult to fault this 8 Ohm, 350W unit. To celebrate the creation of his new company and commemorate the release of the range, the first 50 units come signed and numbered, with a certificate of authenticity from Jeff Genzler himself.