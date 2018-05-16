Z.Vex’s Vibrophase promises “phase and vibrato nuances never heard before”

Remember when Z.Vex showcased the Candela Vibrophase, the world’s first candle-powered pedal back at NAMM? Well, there’s good news for pedalboarders as the mad FX scientist has now announced a smaller, more traditionally enclosed - not to mention powered – Vibrophase.

The five-knob four-stage phaser promises “phase and vibrato nuances never heard before”, according to Z.Vex.

Five knobs control the tone, including the usual speed and feedback knobs, plus the ability to blend between phase and vibrato, and most intriguingly, controls to adjust the top- and bottom-end of the sweep.

For anyone who has previously ditched a phaser because of an ice-picky treble sweep, this one looks like a winner.

The Vibrophase is available no for $269 - see Z.Vex for more info.