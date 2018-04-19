Z.Vex expands Fuzz Factory range with new Silicon version

Z.Vex has announced the Silicon Fuzz Factory, a silicon transistor-equipped version of the traditionally germanium Fuzz Factory.

The company promises the change “preserves the classic texture of the original” while providing temperature stabilisation - that means no more crazy gain increases on hot stages.

Elsewhere, the pedal features the same five controls as the original - volume, comp, gate, drive and stab - while retaining its recently introduced vertical format, with wild tones including ripping Velcro and octave-tinged fuzz.

The Silicon Fuzz Factory is available now for $229 from Z.Vex Effects.