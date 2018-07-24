Z.Vex debuts Germanium Woolly Mammoth Mod pedal

Z.Vex has announced a new version of its popular Woolly Mammoth fuzz pedal, which is now available with a Germanium Mod.

Featuring rare spam can germanium transistors, this latest Mammoth promises to be highly responsive to pick attack, with distortion overtones reminiscent of a Fender Rhodes or Wurlitzer keyboard.

Bassists should notice an increased larger signal level in the low-end, too.

Like the original, it features a gentle noise gate and an EQ that goes from more bass to more treble.

The Germanium Woolly Mammoth Mod is available now for $299 from Z.Vex.