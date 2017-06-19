Zoom’s AC-2 pedal promises to restore guitar tone lost through acoustic pickups

Zoom has announced the latest in its line of acoustic preamps, the AC-2 Acoustic Creator.

Building on the AC3, the AC-2 offers 16 guitar presets (from dreadnought to orchestra, parlour, single and 12-string) to reproduce guitarists’ acoustic tone.

Players choose their guitar type, then piezo or magnetic pickup, before adding reverb and tweaking the sound via the three-band EQ.

Elsewhere, the unit packs an anti-feedback button that automatically locates and eliminates problem frequencies, while a tuner is also onboard.

What’s more, the pedal automatically adjusts input gain to the correct level, while up to 9dB of additional gain is available via the boost footswitch.

The Zoom AC-2 Acoustic Creator is available now for $199.99 – see below for the full list of features, and visit Zoom for further info.

Features

16 source guitar type/body presets for accurate tone reproduction

¼” input

XLR balanced out

Two ¼” outputs for mono or stereo connection to guitar amps, headphones, and audio interfaces

Reverb effect

High-quality, low noise preamp

Piezo/magnetic input pickup select

3-band equalizer

Input and output gain/sensitivity adjustable via single volume knob (patent pending)

Anti-feedback control

Boost switch for up to 9 dB of additional gain

Built-in chromatic visual-LED tuner

USB connection for firmware updates

Dual output jacks for connection to guitar amps and mono or stereo PA systems

Three power options: 2 x AA batteries, the included Zoom AD-16 power adapter (9V DC in), or bus power via micro-USB port