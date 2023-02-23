Zoom reveals its new compact bass multi-fx and amp emulator pedal: the B2 Four

Bassists looking for value-packed sonic inspiration in a compact multi-effects pedal with amp modelling will soon have another candidate for their shortlist; the Zoom B2 Four will arrived in the third quarter of 2023.

It uses the same Zoom Multi-Layer IR technology, first used in the company's G2 Four and is designed for electric, acoustic and double basses with pickups.

There's 11 amp models based on classic bass units and six DI box emulations. The company's cross key navigation also allows players to control settings using their feet. There's over 100 effects and 300 patch memories with the option to build chains of up to five at once, and the option to edit with Zoom's Guitar Lab software for iOS and Android.

To help you with jamming solo there's an onboard rhythm machine with 68 drums patterns and a 60-second built-in looper.

Price TBC. More info at Zoom (opens in new tab).