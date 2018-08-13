Zeppelin Design Labs launches Quaverato Harmonic Tremolo pedal

Chicago’s Zeppelin Design Labs has revealed the Quaverato Harmonic Tremolo pedal.

Available fully assembled or as a DIY kit, the Quaverato boasts a digitally controlled, all-analogue signal path, with harmonic or traditional tremolo modes.

A harmonic mix function controls the modulation applied to high and low frequencies independently, while up to 15dB of boost is available.

Zeppelin Design Labs claims its control software is easy to update with new features (a MIDI control mod is promised for early 2018), and Arduino users can even hack the open-source code to customise their pedal.

Other features include a tap tempo footswitch, tempo multiplier, relay-controlled true-bypass switching, plus adjustable LFO wave shape, rate, depth and spacing.

The Quaverato is available now for $189 (ready-to-play)/$89 (DIY kit) - see Zeppelin Design Labs for more info.