Yamaha unveils two new Pacifica 612 guitars with impressive specs

The Yamaha Pacifica is an iconic design – but it's more than just a great beginner guitar option because the series offers options for a range of budgets. And now it's got two new high roller models joining the family.
The 612VIIFMX and 612VIIX retail for $1,050 but offer serious spec in return. Pickups are a Seymour Duncan TB-14 Custom 5 humbucker with a push-pull coils split and SSL-1 single-coils with a five-position switch for a wealth of tones.
Other premium third party appointments include Graph Tech TUSQ nuts and strings trees, Grover locking tuners and Wilkinson VS50 bridges to make intonation and tuning stability a breeze.
Both the PAC612VIIFMX and PAC612VIIX models feature alder bodies with bolt-on maple necks and rosewood fretboards.
The difference comes with the finishes. The Pacifica 612VIIFMX has a a flamed-maple veneer top with a Fire Red finish, while the Pacifica 612VIIX is available in Matte Silk Blue (exclusively at Sweetwater), Teal Green Metallic and Yellow Natural Satin.
The 612VIIFMX and 612VIIX will be available in January 2021.