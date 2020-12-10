Yamaha unveils two new Pacifica 612 guitars with impressive specs

The Yamaha Pacifica is an iconic design – but it's more than just a great beginner guitar option because the series offers options for a range of budgets. And now it's got two new high roller models joining the family.

The 612VIIFMX and 612VIIX retail for $1,050 but offer serious spec in return. Pickups are a Seymour Duncan TB-14 Custom 5 humbucker with a push-pull coils split and SSL-1 single-coils with a five-position switch for a wealth of tones.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

Other premium third party appointments include Graph Tech TUSQ nuts and strings trees, Grover locking tuners and Wilkinson VS50 bridges to make intonation and tuning stability a breeze.

Both the PAC612VIIFMX and PAC612VIIX models feature alder bodies with bolt-on maple necks and rosewood fretboards.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

The difference comes with the finishes. The Pacifica 612VIIFMX has a a flamed-maple veneer top with a Fire Red finish, while the Pacifica 612VIIX is available in Matte Silk Blue (exclusively at Sweetwater), Teal Green Metallic and Yellow Natural Satin.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

(Image credit: Yamaha)

The 612VIIFMX and 612VIIX will be available in January 2021.