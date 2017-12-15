Xotic teams up with Andy Timmons for signature BB Preamp pedal

Xotic’s BB Preamp has been an integral part of Andy Timmons’ rig for nigh-on 15 years, and now the renowned guitarist has secured his own signature version in the BB Preamp AT.

The BB Preamp AT is a recreation of the original 2005 BB Preamp, promising a “natural sound and smooth compression” with +/-15dB two-band active EQ, and the ability to run at 9V or 18V.

A limited run of 3,000 Andy Timmons’ BB Preamp pedals will be available from mid-December for $168 (approx £125/$140), including an Andy Timmons guitar pick and trial link to Andy’s Guitar X Perience. See Xotic for more info.