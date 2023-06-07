Welcome to the silver parade: Fender goes glam with signature Jazz Bass for My Chemical Romance's Mikey Way

My Chemical Romance's Mikey Way has inspired one of the best-looking signature basses we've seen for some time with his signature Jazz; a Silver Sparkle tribute to the '70s.

It's the same finish the bassist chose for his signature Squier Mustang Bass. “It’s as if the bass jumped straight from my dreams into reality," says Mikey. "It’s my most favourite instrument I’ve ever played."

(Image credit: Fender)

The Mikey Way Jazz Bass ($1,499 £1,399) features a '70s C-shaped neck profile that's thinner on the first fret and thicker at the twelfth, ‘70s J Bass pickups, 20 medium jumbo frets and 9.5” radius bound maple fingerboard with an alder body. We're liking the combo of the black headstock and block inlays here

(Image credit: Fender )

The limited edition model is available now at fender.com