Way Huge unveils limited-edition Drive pedal

Way Huge has unveiled perhaps its simplest, most to-the-point pedal yet, the Drive.

Boasting a versatile custom circuit aimed at delivering light overdrive and heavier sounds, the Drive begins with “warm, buttery” tones before advancing to “gnarly thunder and lightning distortion”.

And if you like the looks of the design, you’re in luck: each pedal comes with picks and a pick tin featuring the custom artwork.

If you want one, you’ll have to be quick, though: the Drive is limited to just 500 units and costs $149, with UK availability yet to be announced. See Jim Dunlop for more info.