Waves’ Smack Attack plugin lets you tame and tighten your transients

Waves has released the ‘in-yer-face’ sounding Smack Attack, a new transient shaper plugin that promises to add bite to your drums, loops, synth hits and percussive sounds.

You can control the level, shape and duration of your transients, ensuring that they’re super tight. The dedicated Attack and Sustain controls, meanwhile, give you even more flexibility, while the Sensitivity control means that you can process just the transients you want to.

The supposedly user-friendly GUI offers a real-time graphic waves display, a limiter/clipper, and a Wet/Dry mix control for parallel processing.

Smack Attack is available now in VST/AU/AAX formats priced at $49. You can download a demo, too; find out more on the Waves website.