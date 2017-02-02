Watch While She Sleeps' Sean Long tear through Hurricane in this guitar playthrough

UK metalcore favourites While She Sleeps have taken a bold new move with third album, You Are We, going it alone and self-releasing via PledgeMusic.

Of course, fans of the band will already know that, since the Sheffield five-piece have smashed through their goal, reaching 158% of funding as we write this.

It's no wonder given the slick playing and tasty tones coming from guitarist Sean Long, who blazes through lead single Hurricane in the video above.

Fellow guitarists will note his use of an unusual C G C E B E tuning, which we're keen to get to grips with after hearing those shimmering extended chords.

You Are We is out on 21 April 2017, and available to preorder from Pledge Music.