Watch Virgil & Steve Howe’s kaleidoscopic Lunar Mist music video

Legendary Yes guitarist Steve Howe has announced a second album collaboration with his late son, Virgil Howe (1975-2017), is scheduled to land on 23rd September.

Featuring a front cover painting by Virgil’s daughter, Zuni, the new album – titled Lunar Mist – will be available via InsideOutMusic as a limited CD Digipak and on 180-gram black vinyl, in addition to regular CD and digital releases.

Drawing on Steve Howe’s passion for guitar and his never-ending drive to create and perform music, Lunar Mist was fuelled by the love and energies he draws from his wife, Jan, and their family, states a recent press release.

Watch the kaleidoscopic music video accompanying the album’s title track here…

Lunar Mist follows up the release of the duo’s 2017 debut album, Nexus (opens in new tab).

Using recordings and ideas created by Virgil, Steve Howe began compiling material in order to commence work on the project in January 2021.

“I started by writing chord charts for all the other tunes, before adding guitars and bass guitars to embellish them and bring them to completion,” says the prog rock pioneer.

“In the most part I kept them as he’d written them, but sometimes I expanded them with further ideas and improvisation.”

Virgil & Steve Howe (Image credit: InsideOutMusic)

The result is a unique collection of recordings that will appeal to fans of both musicians.

“Virgil shows some different musical characteristics here that were such a joy to play on,” he adds.

“There’s more of his great drumming and a broader inventiveness in his compositions."

Tracklist is as follows:

Lunar Mist More Than You Know Plexus Mariah’s Theme A Month In The Sun As If Between Never Less Lothian’s Way Free Spirit Eternal Dirama Pinnacle Pagoda Martian Mood

(Image credit: InsideOutMusic)

Pre-order Lunar Mist by Virgil & Steve Howe here (opens in new tab).