Watch The Temperance Movement tear it up in exclusive live performance

British rockers The Temperance Movement are on a roll right now, with just-released new album A Deeper Cut currently sitting pretty in the UK top 10, and the band on top live form, as evidenced in this exclusive live performance.

Filmed at YouTube Space, London, the clip sees the group perform their nod to The Faces with new track The Way It Was And The Way It Is Now.

Besides the hugely addictive main riff, dig Paul Sayer’s fat Tele sounds, and Matt White’s nasty fuzz tones at the 2:10 mark - filthy!