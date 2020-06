Why cover one rock classic when you can mix two – and Utah's Spirit Machines prove Tool's Sober and Zeppelin's Kashmir create a heady sonic cocktail here with their mashup, Zober.

Tool were impressed enough to shout about it on their Instagram.

“Zober” by @spiritmachines 🤘🏽🔥 Tool A photo posted by @toolmusic on Jun 8, 2020 at 4:52pm PDT

The Salt lake City band consists of vocalist Pepper Rose, bassist Sergio Marticorena, guitarist Dave Crespo and drummer Michael Collins.

Zober appears as a bonus track the band's debut album Feel Again and is available from spiritmachinesband.com