Watch: Metal guitarist / producer Will Putney on recording his own band

Will Putney is a very busy man; as well as producing a host of top contemporary metal bands including Thy Art Is Murder, Suicide Silence, Northlane, The Amity Affliction, Stray From The Path and British metalcore outfit Bury Tomorrow, he's readying the new record from his own deathcore six-piece Fit For An Autopsy with The Sea Of Tragic Beasts.

In this exclusive video for MusicRadar the guitarist / producer describes the advantages and challenges of producing your own music and band.

(Image credit: Bobbie Bates Photography )

Fit For An Autopsy's The Sea Of Tragic Beasts is out 25 October. You can order it from Nuclear Blast