Warwick has announced an all-black version of its LWA 1000 bass amp head.

Weighing just 1.9kg, the LWA 1000 packs two channels with a full EQ and compressor on each, while a 1,000-watt Class D power amp promises enough volume for any venue.

Warwick also reckons its low-noise Class A preamp circuitry makes for a distortion-free sound and stronger bass response than previously possible in lightweight heads.

The Warwick LWA 1000 Black is available now for £610.69. See Warwick for more details.