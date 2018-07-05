Warwick unveils long-scale, BEAD-tuned RockBass Corvette Taranis bass guitar

Warwick has announced the RockBass Corvette Taranis, a long-scale, BEAD-tuned four-string bass.

The combination of the 35” scale length and low tuning allows four-string players to traverse five-string lows without the extra string.

Other features include an ash body, maple neck with wenge fingerboard, Warwick Just a Nut III Tedur nut, a pair of active EMG DC35 soapbar pickups, active two-way electronics (with volume, balance, treble and bass controls) a two-piece Warwick bridge, Warwick Security Locks and chrome hardware.

The Nirvana Black Transparent Satin-finished RockBass Corvette Taranis is available from 10 July - head over to Warwick for more info.