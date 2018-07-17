Want to buy Tom Petty's 1965 Gibson SG? That'll be $300,000

Famed US guitar dealer Norman Harris of Norman's Rare Guitars has announced he's selling off a number of items from his personal collection that were previously owned by Tom Petty.

The items will be sold at auction on 21 July in Dallas, TX via Heritage Auctions and include Petty's 1965 Gibson SG (serial number 2775535) in cherry red, a white '63 SG Junior, the top hat from the iconic songwriter's Traveling Wilburys days, plus a number of jackets worn onstage by Petty across tours in the late 80s and early 90s.

Tom Petty's 1965 Gibson SG - in pictures

The '65 is the pick of the selection and is predicted to sell for as much as $300,000. The guitar was originally bought from Norm and was in Petty's possession for decades, only coming back to Harris along with the other items of memorabilia as part of a more recent trade-in for a Rose Morris Rickenbacker. It saw heavy use on the True Confessions tour, during which the Heartbreakers supported Bob Dylan throughout 1987 and is signed "Tom Petty '88".

1963 Gibson SG Junior - played by Tom Petty

Harris will be donating some of the proceeds from the sale to two of Petty's favourite charities: The Midnight Mission and Tazzy Animal Rescue Fund.

Head to the Heritage Auctions site for more information on the lots.