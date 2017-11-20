Wampler’s Tumnus Deluxe “sets the new standard” for Klon-style overdrive pedals

Wampler won plaudits for the Tumnus, its mini-pedal take on the classic Klon Centaur overdrive, and now the company claims to have perfected the formula with the Tumnus Deluxe.

Promising to “set the new standard” for Klon-style drives, the Tumnus Deluxe offers a three-band active EQ to shape the sound to your liking, plus a normal/hot toggle switch for enhanced gain.

What’s more, a handy side-mounted switch toggles between buffered and true bypass, too.

The Tumnus Deluxe is available now for $199.97/£189 - see Wampler Pedals for more info.