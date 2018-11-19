Wampler unleashes “in-your-face, do-it-all” Fuzztration octave fuzz

Wampler has unveiled the Fuzztration, an octave fuzz pedal that promises to be both “in-your-face” and “do-it-all”.

That versatility comes from the three-band EQ and voicing switch, which goes from tight to sludgy tones, spanning everything from Floyd to doom.

Best of all, the footswitchable octave effect can be used pre- or post-fuzz, to produce a variety of textures.

The Fuzztration can be powered via 9-18V power supplies and features soft-relay switching.

It’s available from 19 November from Wampler Pedals for $199.