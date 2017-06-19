Wampler releases Ethereal reverb and delay pedal

We first spied this back at NAMM, but finally, Wampler’s Ethereal reverb and delay pedal has been released.

Operating under a ‘keep it simple’ philosophy, the Ethereal offers two delays and a plate-style reverb, adjusted via straightforward feedback, tone, delay mix, delay and reverb mix controls.

The second delay can be layered on top of the original in three ways, which players can choose via the small toggle on the top of the unit, and delay times up to one second are available.

Ethereal can run from 9V or 18V power supplies, and offers relay true bypass switching or buffered bypass in trails mode.

The Ethereal reverb and delay is available now for £229/$199.97 - head over to Wampler for more info.