Wampler goes huge on modulation effects with its new user-friendly Terraform pedal

Brian Wampler and his team don't do anything by halves when it comes to effects, and so it looks with the company's new Terraform stompbox – packed with every modulation you should need and five controls to shape them.

The full effect list is as follows:

(Image credit: Wampler)

Comprehensive indeed – as is Brian Wampler's demo video above. Each has been custom designed by the Wampler team with five parameters to dial in your settings and eight presets to store your favourites. There's tap tempo for keeping in sync with your songs too for effects like tremolo.

Multiple signal options also allow you to optimise your routing for each effect. These include true stereo, mono with intelligent touring allowing your chosen effect to be placed pre- or post-gain.

The Terraform retails for £299.99 / $299.99 and you can find out more from Wampler.