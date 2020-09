VGS 2020: Walrus Audio's Colt Westbrook and Jason Stulce want us to get to know Julianna – the company's brand new Deluxe Chorus / Vibrato pedal. And though it's packed with great features, it's hard for the uninitiated to unpick just how special the Julianna can be.

That's where Jason and Colt excel here, and they sell this pedal's many charms very well indeed.

To hear more of the Julianna see below, and for more info head over to walrusaudio.com