No Pulse detected: Waldorf says goodbye to its affordable analogue synth

When, in 2013, Waldorf launched the second version of its Pulse analogue synth, it noted that “good things can come to those who wait”. It had been 18 years since the release of the original, after all.

Ten years later, it’s more a case of a good thing being taken away, as Waldorf has just announced that Pulse is being discontinued.

“It’s always sad when we have to say goodbye to one of our favourite technical devices,” sobs Waldorf, mournfully. “In this case we are talking about one of the best synthesizers that first saw the light of day in 1995 and has inspired many music producers and musicians to this day.”

This company adds that “This device was one of the pioneers in the world of music production, offering many possibilities to create unique and innovative sounds. It has helped many artists to turn their musical visions into reality.”

Pulse 2 was certainly a winner in our book, earning a five-star review. We praised its huge tones and powerful engine, which enabled it to be something of a sonic chameleon.

No specific reason has been given for Pulse 2’s discontinuation, but if you want one there are still some available. You can expect to pay around £450.

