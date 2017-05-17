Vox launches “the ultimate multi-purpose 50W amp and audio solution” with Adio Air desktop amps

The new must-have in any amp co's catalogue is the amp/audio playback hybrid, and now Vox has got in on the act with the Adio Air GT and BS for guitar and bass players.

Boasting a formidable 50W output from a 2x3” speaker, the Adio Airs feature a wide range of VET (Virtual Element Technology) amp models (23 on the GT, 17 on the BS), plus 19 effects.

Bluetooth is onboard for wireless streaming, as is Bluetooth MIDI to allow parameters to be controlled wirelessly; a standard aux input is also included.

The amp can be connected to computers via USB for direct recording, and offer three different routings, while Vox's JamVOX III and Tone Room software are included for setting tweaks and storage.

Other nifty features include Acoustage for surround-sound effects; an audio EQ with Bassilator circuit for rich low-end; noise-reduction on high-gain sounds; and an auto-tuner with support for dropped tunings.

The amp can be used on the move, too, offering eight hours of battery life from eight AA batteries.

Their blimp-like appearance won't be for everyone, but based on this spec, the Adio Airs have us intrigued indeed.

The Vox Adio Air GT and BS are available from June for £279 each. See Vox Amps for more info.