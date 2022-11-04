Vox are releasing four new Bobcat guitars into the wild and they're looking good

The Vox Bobcat V90 and S66 are not new felines on the electric guitar prairie but to recap; they're inspired by the Italian Vox designs of the 1960s. Now both models are available in Italian Green and Sapphire Blue finishes.

While the V90 (£999) offers a pair of soapbar P-90s, the S66 (from £899) has a trio of single coil pickups.

The semi-hollow models feature maple plywood bodies with a center block of weight-relieved spruce for taming feedback. The necks are mahogany with Indonesian Ebony fretboards. Tuners are Grover open gears.

The new options will be available in early 2023.



Check out our reviews of the Vox Bobcat V90 and S66.