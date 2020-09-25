Virtual Guitar Show exclusive: Beetronics FX's Los Angeles Pedal Tour 2020 film

VGS 2020: Beetronics FX founder and CEO Filipe Pampuri did something really special for our Virtual Guitar Show; he left Beetronics Hive HQ and headed out into LA to visit producer and musician friends around LA and check out their effects pedals, amps and guitars. And it turns out those friends are Tool producer Joe Barresi, Anthony J Resta, David Bowie bassist Tim Lefebvre and Jay Baumgardner.

It's a fascinating journey and along the way he meets Pixies guitarist Joey Santiago while unearthing some real one-off gems, rarities from the likes of Colorsound and Boss, alongside contemporary goodness.

For more on Beetronics FX visit beetronicsfx.com