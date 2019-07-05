Vintage or modern? The Roland-inspired Delay3000 plugin wants to be both

Nembrini Audio wants to have it both ways as it releases its Delay3000 plugin, claiming that this Roland-inspired repeater is equal parts vintage and modern.

Described as a “chameleon processor”, this is based on the Roland SDE-3000 rack delay unit, but adds various new features for the contemporary producer. You get 16 multitap patterns, a repetitions Hold switch, a sync-to-DAW function, a modulation circuit, and ducking and filter sections.

Notably, you can flick between vintage analogue and modern digital delay voices, and you also get two custom-tuned saturation circuits. Grit promises to add body and tube saturation, while Smear softens the repeats’ attack while maintaining full frequency response.

You can find out more about the Delay3000 and download a demo on the Nembrini Audio website. It’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and is currently being sold for the introductory price of $29 (regular price is $97).